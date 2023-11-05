Sign up
Photo 2049
Session
In full swing.
King's Arms
Fireworks
5 November 2023
Borough SE1
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7684
photos
166
followers
186
following
561% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
5th November 2023 1:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pub
,
musician
,
hand
,
fingers
,
music
,
playing
,
fret
,
folk
,
folk music
,
session
,
fiddle
,
fiddler
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice clear shot of the hand and the guitar
November 5th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Nice picture
November 5th, 2023
haskar
ace
Cool pov
November 5th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Had I wakled into this pub and heard your music, I'd have thought I'd gone to Heaven!
November 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great entertainment for everyone, there must be a great atmosphere.
November 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A fun time I am sure.
November 5th, 2023
