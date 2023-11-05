Previous
Session by boxplayer
In full swing.

King's Arms
Fireworks https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-05

5 November 2023
Borough SE1
5th November 2023

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
Judith Johnson ace
Nice clear shot of the hand and the guitar
November 5th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Nice picture
November 5th, 2023  
haskar ace
Cool pov
November 5th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Had I wakled into this pub and heard your music, I'd have thought I'd gone to Heaven!
November 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great entertainment for everyone, there must be a great atmosphere.
November 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A fun time I am sure.
November 5th, 2023  
