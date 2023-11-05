Previous
King's Arms by boxplayer
309 / 365

King's Arms

In Newcomen Street off Borough High Street. There were once loads of coaching inns down little yards off Borough High Street ministering to the needs of travellers leaving London, this being the last bit of civilisation before you hit deepest darkest Kent - hence the Old Kent Road. Only one original remains, the George Inn, a must-see for any visitor to London with it's wooden galleries just like in Shakespeare's time (he very likely drunk there).

A busy musical day and Dave cooked me a halloumi fry-up to sustain me. First a new folk session, quite good if a bit loud. And after ceilidh band class learning Leaving Uist, mainly focusing on the chordal accompaniment.

Home to drink more mulled gloggi and play with sparklers in lieu of fireworks. Our old neighbours who we used to enjoy Guy Fawkes Night with messaged to say hello - we miss them especially when you can hear the bangs going off all around.

5 November 2023
Borough SE1
Judith Johnson ace
Love the curved front door, and the pov of the street
November 5th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful building
November 5th, 2023  
haskar ace
Interesting building and street scene.
November 5th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
I always enjoy your photos all-the-more for the history and back story you include!
November 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a wonderful old place! Love the curved windows & door.
November 5th, 2023  
Jerzy ace
You have some very interesting buildings in your neighborhood to capture. Good one!
November 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks great on the outside and sounds interesting on the inside.
November 5th, 2023  
