Connaught Café

A wonderful ghost sign reveal as this place in the village is refurbished. It's been hidden under the sign for the pizzeria that's been here ever since I moved to Walthamstow 25 years ago. A little googling and it turns out the big old building opposite used to be the Connaught Hospital which closed in 1977.
Lovely lazy morning in bed listening to more rain. This finally cleared late morning and I cycled to Wanstead for the Makers' Market, leaving Dave to go to his easy session. Stopped in the village as they had a craft market on too and found some lovely Christmas candles.
The market in Wanstead is bigger and always full of good stalls. No mulled wine though disappointingly. Made a start on the Christmas shopping with a few presents, cards, gift tags and also bought a couple of cakes home for our supper.
Gorgeous cycling in the autumn sunshine, leaves colouring the trees and the ground. At home, cooked a big carrot and lentil soup stew for Dave's lunches and prepared our supper tray bake of Bengali cauliflower and potatoes. Also heated up gloggi as I'd missed out on the mulled wine.