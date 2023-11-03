Wet borage

Another rushed picture as the rain started again. Supposed to be a much nicer day today but there were quite a few brooding clouds later and heavy showers. Working from home day.
Dave cooked a tray bake of homemade chips, veggie sausages and kale with gravy when he returned and made me gin which was nice as work had been disjointed and dispiriting - trying to work out how to use an new web platform.
Watched 23 Walks with Alison Steadman and Dave Johns - very gentle and sweet, but not enough comedy to justify its description of comedy-drama.