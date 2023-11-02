Foul weather as Storm Ciaran arrives. As expected, we luckily didn't get much more than a very sodden day with a lot of rain and not all that much wind. Other parts of the country were affected worse and looks like some deaths in northern mainland Europe.
Office day and having spurned a lift from Dave, I ended up waiting for the bus as it was so wet. Jess in today which was nice and Harriet who I don't see often so lunch in the canteen.
But having had a healthy salad and lentil cake lunch, Jess and I ruined things by having a sweet treat and for me a bag of pop chips later. Felt a bit bleaurgh after, what with the residue of all the halloween sweets.
To the folk session after, making our way through the remnants of Ciaran. Quietish and ok but we were very tired.