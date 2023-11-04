Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1671
Recycle
November words 4
This absolutely gorgeous fabric bag, soft as velvet outside and silk inside, is made from recycled bottles. How cool is that? Found at the Wanstead Makers' Market and bought as a Christmas present for a niece.
Connaught Café
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-04
Foul revisited
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-04
4 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7681
photos
166
followers
185
following
457% complete
View this month »
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
Latest from all albums
2047
306
1669
307
1670
2048
1671
308
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Yearly themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
recycle
,
pink
,
bag
,
fabric
,
colourful
,
recycled
,
patterned
,
nov23words
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely gift.
November 4th, 2023
Dianne
Lovely - your niece will love it.
November 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close