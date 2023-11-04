Previous
Recycle

November words 4

This absolutely gorgeous fabric bag, soft as velvet outside and silk inside, is made from recycled bottles. How cool is that? Found at the Wanstead Makers' Market and bought as a Christmas present for a niece.

4 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely gift.
November 4th, 2023  
Dianne
Lovely - your niece will love it.
November 4th, 2023  
