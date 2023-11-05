Previous
We had some long sparklers left over from some previous celebration so we got them out as our token effort on Guy Fawkes Night / Bonfire Night - whatever you like to call it.

I love it as I do Halloween, seemingly traces of age-old celebrations at this time of year - meeting the need to make light, lwarmth and merriment as the days shorten and cool.

5 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
