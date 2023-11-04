Sign up
Photo 2048
Foul revisited
Thought I'd try the suggestion of
@marshwader
of cropping to a square and focusing on the water and leaves. The most satisfying thing for me was getting the yellow line a perfect diagonal from one corner to the other.
Original taken 2 November 2023
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-02
Connaught Café
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-04
Recycle
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-04
4 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7681
photos
166
followers
185
following
561% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
2nd November 2023 7:19am
Tags
road
,
yellow
,
street
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
storm
,
wet
,
autumn
,
puddle
,
line
,
foul
,
yellow line
,
storm ciaran
Boxplayer
ace
@marshwader
November 4th, 2023
Lesley
ace
It’s an excellent crop, and an excellent depiction of our weather.
November 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
