Foul revisited

Thought I'd try the suggestion of @marshwader of cropping to a square and focusing on the water and leaves. The most satisfying thing for me was getting the yellow line a perfect diagonal from one corner to the other.Original taken 2 November 2023 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-02 Connaught Café https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-04 Recycle https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-04 4 November 2023Walthamstow E17