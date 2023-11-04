Previous
Foul revisited by boxplayer
Photo 2048

Foul revisited

Thought I'd try the suggestion of @marshwader of cropping to a square and focusing on the water and leaves. The most satisfying thing for me was getting the yellow line a perfect diagonal from one corner to the other.

Original taken 2 November 2023 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-02

Connaught Café https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-04
Recycle https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-04

4 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
561% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
@marshwader
November 4th, 2023  
Lesley ace
It’s an excellent crop, and an excellent depiction of our weather.
November 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise