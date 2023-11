In my quest for clouds, took a shot of these strange things above a short lane to the bus station - art? Not sure.Day of random admin stuff while working from home - going to the post office to send off a death certificate to be legalised, emailing cousin and aunt about mum's Finnish bank account stuff and arranging for the plumber to go to the flat as the water pump was playing up. All tedious.Lovely sunny day though, such a respite from rain.Clouds https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-06 6 November 2023Walthamstow E17