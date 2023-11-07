Previous
Turning the corner by boxplayer
Turning the corner

And onto the cycle lane towards the sunrise. That time of year when the early sun is perfectly positioned and shining down Vauxhall Bridge Road.

In the office today and very busy but nobody from my team in sadly. Some tedious correspondence and form filling because of a data breach not of our making. And got stuck helping a team member with urgent content that needed scheduling for midnight so didn't leave till gone 6.30.

But lovely Dave had another gin and tonic waiting for me when I returned and did a -ridiculously luxurious for a Tuesday evening - halloumi fry-up.

My poor aunt who was due to arrive in London from Finland today had to change her flights as she wasn't feeling great - the new dates at the end of the month work better for us though.

7 November 2023
Pimlico SW1
Dave ace
Beautiful image love the light and shadows.
November 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful pic😊
November 8th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
G+T sounds nice.
Very nice photo of a very quiet street. Well done.
November 8th, 2023  
