Previous
Photo 2086
Cat on the wetlands
Just wandering past as if it owned the place, past the fishermen, stopping to let me stroke it before heading off to prowl after all the water birds no doubt. Not the same kitty that was on our window sill despite appearances.
Taking a breather
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-01-27
27 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7861
photos
166
followers
190
following
571% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
27th January 2024 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
path
,
wetlands
,
walthamstow wetlands
