Taking a breather

Actually she had her earbuds in and was talking on the phone, but nice place for it anyway on the wetlands. Lots of bright sunshine today if cold.
Cycled a big loop down to the marshes and along the wetlands, taking binoculars in case of any interesting bird life, but just the usual tits, robins, sparrows and of course parakeets. Grebes, cormorants and tufted ducks around on the water.
Drove over to mum's after to take her to Snappy Snaps to get her photos done for her passport appointment. She hated doing it. Got her shopping and a paper to take home but not before a bite at Turkuaz - as usual mum left half her chicken shish so she could take it home for tomorrow.