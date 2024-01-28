Previous
Musician's view by boxplayer
28 / 365

Musician's view

At the ceilidh band class, the view of the top of my accordion and my feet.

Couldn't shake the anxiety and was awake for a lot of the early morning, still worrying about mum becoming more forgetful and sister S is having a nightmare with a dodgy plumber.

Another lovely bright day though and while Dave cooked veg for later on, I cycled to the farmers' market and Lidl for top-up shopping. Ceilidh band class later working more on arranging Scullion Peasant with Lewis Wood standing in for the normal tutor.

Camden Town NW1
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7% complete

Casablanca
Worrying is so hard to shake off, I feel for you ❤️ Beautiful shot
Beverley
The beautiful wooden pattern detail is stunning and lovely leather strap. Lovely to see - great pov.

Hope you can relax this evening.
Suzanne
Great evocative photo. I an almost hear the music.

Night worries , I know them well!

And I do like the 'nightmares with a dodgy plumber': that could almost be a book title!

Margaret Brown
Super pov and capture, hope relaxation comes your way
