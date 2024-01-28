Musician's view

At the ceilidh band class, the view of the top of my accordion and my feet.



Couldn't shake the anxiety and was awake for a lot of the early morning, still worrying about mum becoming more forgetful and sister S is having a nightmare with a dodgy plumber.



Another lovely bright day though and while Dave cooked veg for later on, I cycled to the farmers' market and Lidl for top-up shopping. Ceilidh band class later working more on arranging Scullion Peasant with Lewis Wood standing in for the normal tutor.



Camden Town NW1