View from a bridge

Over the moat in the park, cycling back from an oddly quieter than normal Zumba. Thanks for all the good wishes for my anxiety. Better today although still uneasy and with that telltale 'sense of impending doom' well known to those of us with on-and-off chronic anxiety.



Quiet also working from home. Now relaxing with gin waiting for smoked salmon supper and the next episode of an old Agatha Christie we found on iPlayer - Ordeal by Innocence. Lovely.



29 January 2024

Walthamstow E17