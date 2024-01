Finally got round to starting our Christmas cake from Fortnum and Mason that sister S got us. She often makes us one but unfortunately this year disaster struck and her cat Winnie ate half of it when it was left unattended (and wrapped in foil which she unwrapped, the minx!).Office day and walked through the parks still gloomy at this time of the morning and year. A boring day of meetings including a senior unit one in the morning that went on for 2 hours.MaddAddam https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-01-30 30 January 2024Walthamstow E17