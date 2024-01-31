Previous
Zone ends by boxplayer
31 / 365

Zone ends

One of the many new towers being built in and around Walthamstow - affordable housing? Not sure.

Admin day with a bit of Zumba thrown in. Cycled to Zumba and back via the bank to ask about registering our power of attorney for mum. Have to phone to make an appointment - the place was heaving though and they're closing all the branches - nuts.

At home, grabbed a cup of tea and lebkuchen and phoned Barclays to speak to a very friendly chap who made me an appointment. Need to do the same for Nationwide. Filled in all the details needed for our spring Egypt tour also - must remember to apply for the visa next. Think our vaccinations are probably OK - suspect similar to those we got for Jordan.

31 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great perspective on this tall building. Quite an exciting trip to Egypt coming up!
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise