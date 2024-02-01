Starting to play around with black and white for this month's Flash of Red, though this isn't my official entry. Under the Great Cambridge Road.
Beautiful bright and sunny but still cold. Tried to head into the office early as I had a half day but failed miserably especially with a couple of stops - into Sainsbury's to pick up crisps contributions and Pret for a naughty cheese toastie breakfast - setting the pattern for a day of junk eating.
Busy as it always seems to be when you're leaving early with issues with the campaign site URL and other things to sort. Got a haircut asking her not to cut it too short as Dave's not keen, but now I'm not keen on how quiffy it is.
Scoffed a salmon sandwich with crisps and a delicious coconut chocolate thing from Pret - more rubbish eating - before leaving to go to Dave's work.
They'd decided to have a games afternoon and as they finish at 2.30, I needed to leave early to get there. A very jolly afternoon and early evening of more naughty food and several games: Articulate (twice), our picture Telestrations game (twice) and Blackjack which I never really took to.
Drove home giving Sharon a lift and talking about her great night at the Abba show.