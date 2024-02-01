Previous
Blank by boxplayer
Flash of Red February 1 - Land/Cityscapes

A rather typical arse-end-of-the-city-scape - a scruffy blank notice board on a token patch of green separating the terrace of houses from the Great Cambridge Road.

Underpass https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-01
Wine in a Stella glass https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-01

1 February 2024
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely city scene with a touch of grassland. I like the inclusion of the old notice board.
February 2nd, 2024  
