Photo 1730
Blank
Flash of Red February 1 - Land/Cityscapes
A rather typical arse-end-of-the-city-scape - a scruffy blank notice board on a token patch of green separating the terrace of houses from the Great Cambridge Road.
1 February 2024
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
tree
,
black and white
,
sky
,
street
,
trees
,
landscape
,
urban
,
cityscape
,
blank
,
for2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely city scene with a touch of grassland. I like the inclusion of the old notice board.
February 2nd, 2024
