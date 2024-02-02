Previous
Down the garden path by boxplayer
33 / 365

Down the garden path

Lots of scruffy dried things in the winter garden.

Working from home, less bright today. Day started ok and I even managed to do the hoovering at lunchtime.

But then I phoned mum and she said she couldn't find her bank cards. She obviously tried to phone but the obstacle course of modern telephone banking completely defeated her and her nearest branch closed at 3. All so shit.

So I got an Uber over there to help her with the phoning and found her bank cards - in her handbag but in the wrong pocket. And then she struggled to remember which safe place she'd put her passport photos in. Definitely getting more confused and more so when she instantly panics.

Got an Uber back and managed to finish off the work I needed to do before logging off and ordering pizzas.

Spring on its way https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-02

2 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Your days sound challenging! But hopefully Spring will bring.
February 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Bless her! an easy mistake to make, but stressful for you.
This ex flower/ bush/plant may be taking wabi sabi to the extreme 🤣 lots of textures though!
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise