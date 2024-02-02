Down the garden path

Lots of scruffy dried things in the winter garden.
Working from home, less bright today. Day started ok and I even managed to do the hoovering at lunchtime.
But then I phoned mum and she said she couldn't find her bank cards. She obviously tried to phone but the obstacle course of modern telephone banking completely defeated her and her nearest branch closed at 3. All so shit.
So I got an Uber over there to help her with the phoning and found her bank cards - in her handbag but in the wrong pocket. And then she struggled to remember which safe place she'd put her passport photos in. Definitely getting more confused and more so when she instantly panics.
Got an Uber back and managed to finish off the work I needed to do before logging off and ordering pizzas.
This ex flower/ bush/plant may be taking wabi sabi to the extreme 🤣 lots of textures though!