From Belgium, playing lots of good and accomplished music to dance to at the bal this evening. Could have been a bit noodly like some balfolk can be, but they were just the right side of melodic with added interest from a stomp box on the faster numbers.
Busy day, first weekend of busyness for a while. Cycled to Asda in Leyton first thing for a mammogram - I always find these entertaining rather than uncomfortable thank goodness. Back via the International Supermarket and the Lithuanian shop for interesting breads.
At home, cooked a lentil and root soup stew for Dave's lunches before we headed out to meet S and A at the Queen's Gallery for the Holbein exhibition. Excellent draughtsmanship from this portraitist, creator of so many iconic and familiar paintings. His sketches really stole the show, wonderful to get up close to these. And we were able to convert our tickets into 1-year passes, result.
Walked to Sloane Square for a good dinner at Comptoir Libanais - halloumi and figs to start and a houmousy falafel mezze sort of thing.
Another short walk to the bal with Airboxes where we met up with loads of familiar faces - all the HMs except F, K and C, W and E, for a relaxed enjoyable evening of dance.