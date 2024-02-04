Chandelier

A rather swanky one in the upstairs room of the pub where we had a session. We used to be downstairs but the pub want to focus on Sunday lunches so we now go into the upstairs room.
A restless night, hips aching after the dancing presumably. Breakfast with M and A before they left. I went to Borough for the session - quieter as the upstairs room availability had been last minute. But pleasant and even more pleasant when Simon and Chris W turned up.
Ceilidh band class after learning a tricky new tune called Polska från Medelpad. Decided against a drink after, tired as I was.