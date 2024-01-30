Previous
MaddAddam by boxplayer
Photo 2087

MaddAddam

The third and last in Margaret Atwood's dystopian trilogy that pulled all the narrative strings together from the previous books. Excellent.

30 January 2024
Westminster SW1
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Boxplayer

Susan Wakely ace
I will look out for this trilogy.
January 30th, 2024  
