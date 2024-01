Tree on the reservoir

At Walthamstow Wetlands.A lovely bright sunny day working from home so at lunchtime I cycled around the northern wetlands and stopped at the Willow Arts Café for an indulgent breakfast plate lunch - poached egg, chilli beans, avocado, tomatoes and sourdough.Thanks again for all the nice comments and faves on yesterday's tube roundel. I took an almost identical one 2 years ago https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-01-27 Visitor https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-01-26 26 January 2024Walthamstow E17