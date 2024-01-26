Previous
Tree on the reservoir by boxplayer
Tree on the reservoir

At Walthamstow Wetlands.

A lovely bright sunny day working from home so at lunchtime I cycled around the northern wetlands and stopped at the Willow Arts Café for an indulgent breakfast plate lunch - poached egg, chilli beans, avocado, tomatoes and sourdough.

Thanks again for all the nice comments and faves on yesterday's tube roundel. I took an almost identical one 2 years ago https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-01-27

Visitor https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-01-26

26 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
Lesley ace
That’s such a pretty scene
January 26th, 2024  
william wooderson
The blues are mesmerising! Fav
January 26th, 2024  
Agnes ace
The tree is fantastic
January 26th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Beautiful sunlight through the tree - fav!

Ian
January 26th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍
January 26th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely and bright.
January 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see the blue sky reflected in the water.
January 26th, 2024  
