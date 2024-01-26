Sign up
Tree on the reservoir
At Walthamstow Wetlands.
A lovely bright sunny day working from home so at lunchtime I cycled around the northern wetlands and stopped at the Willow Arts Café for an indulgent breakfast plate lunch - poached egg, chilli beans, avocado, tomatoes and sourdough.
Thanks again for all the nice comments and faves on yesterday's tube roundel. I took an almost identical one 2 years ago
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-01-27
Visitor
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-01-26
Lesley
ace
That’s such a pretty scene
January 26th, 2024
william wooderson
The blues are mesmerising! Fav
January 26th, 2024
Agnes
ace
The tree is fantastic
January 26th, 2024
Fisher Family
Beautiful sunlight through the tree - fav!
Ian
January 26th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍
January 26th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely and bright.
January 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see the blue sky reflected in the water.
January 26th, 2024
