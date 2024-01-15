Previous
Waxing crescent by briaan
Waxing crescent

Tonight, following another glorious sunset, this is what I captured from our 25th level apartment. The Bolte Bridge is illuminated across the frame. Wonderful colours.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Sinset colours".
Grateful for blessings
P.S. My wife Judy undergoes surgery to,morrow on the 16th of January to remove the lobe of her right lung that has the cancer and affected lymph nodes. After 4 weeks of recovery the plan is for a course of chemotherapy followed by a course of a trial drug for three (3) years. Judy has no symptoms from the cancer. The medical team is positive about this treatment strategy.
15th January 2024

Brian

briaan
I am retired and love photography.
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
January 15th, 2024  
