Fire alarm

On the 14th of this month our slumber was interrupted by a fire alarm in our apartment building for 30 minutes. Fortunately there was no fire.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs fro "Waxing crescent"



Update on Judy: I met the surgeon in person when I visited tonight. He gave a glowing report on the extended surgery. Judy is in ICU for one night. Depending on observations in ICU will determine how many nights in hospital. Judy was pleased to see me and wants me to thank you for your support.

Grateful for blessings.