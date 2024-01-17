Bokeh

This lily is part of this week's flower arrangement for our apartment building called Dock 5 in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Residents, guests and contractors are greeted with a beautiful arrangement as they enter the building.

Thank you so very much for your support for Judy. Today the surgeon commented that Judy is a model patient and that he expected more pain during the healing process. Answers to prayers 🙏

Thanks for the views and comments for "Fire alarm" a filler while Judy is in hospital

Grateful for blessings