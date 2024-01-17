Previous
Bokeh by briaan
Photo 884

Bokeh

This lily is part of this week's flower arrangement for our apartment building called Dock 5 in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Residents, guests and contractors are greeted with a beautiful arrangement as they enter the building.
Thank you so very much for your support for Judy. Today the surgeon commented that Judy is a model patient and that he expected more pain during the healing process. Answers to prayers 🙏
Thanks for the views and comments for "Fire alarm" a filler while Judy is in hospital
Grateful for blessings
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
