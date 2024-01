Today this image was captured from Judy's hospital room 808 in St Vincent's Private Hospital, Fitzroy, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.The domed building is the Royal Exhibition Building. For more details see https://museumsvictoria.com.au/reb/ I love the clouds, providing a dramatic backdrop.Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "Bokeh"Judy continues to heal well impressing the medical staff.Grateful for blessings