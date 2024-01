Our apartment building includes a gymnasium and indoor swimming pool. Dock 5 is located in Docklands. For more information see https://focusedfm.com.au/portfolio/dock-5/ Taken yesterday, I liked the play of the round shadows on the wall compared with the lines of the room.Thanks very much for the views, comments and favs for "Soft Light".We thank you for your support for Judy's recovery from surgery.Grateful for blessings