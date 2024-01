Rainy Shot

This afternoon I drove to a favourite beach road for today's 365 shot. Well it rained on my parade! Ha! Ha! I took this image through the windscreen of the car. (Never let a chance go by). Middle Park beach has dunes and many yachts are anchored in that sheltered spot. Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Exercise Balls"

Judy is resting after the surgery.

Grateful for blessings.