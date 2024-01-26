Sign up
Previous
Photo 893
The "Disney Wonder"
The titled cruise ship was moored at Station Pier this afternoon, departing at 1700 hrs (5 pm). Cooler temperatures today 20 deg C. For more information on Station Pier see
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Station+Pier/@-37.8426096,144.9318158,15z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad667bc4812c6e7:0x903b3b9ca41d99b4!8m2!3d-37.8426096!4d144.9318158!16zL20vMDUwanZu?entry=ttu
Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "Rainy Shots"
Grateful for all blessings
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
12
2
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
26th January 2024 4:19pm
Bec
ace
Cool…I’m yet to go on a cruise and am always in awe of their size.
January 26th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Nice and colourful
January 26th, 2024
