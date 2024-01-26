Previous
The "Disney Wonder" by briaan
The "Disney Wonder"

The titled cruise ship was moored at Station Pier this afternoon, departing at 1700 hrs (5 pm). Cooler temperatures today 20 deg C. For more information on Station Pier see https://www.google.com/maps/place/Station+Pier/@-37.8426096,144.9318158,15z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad667bc4812c6e7:0x903b3b9ca41d99b4!8m2!3d-37.8426096!4d144.9318158!16zL20vMDUwanZu?entry=ttu

Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "Rainy Shots"

Grateful for all blessings
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Bec ace
Cool…I’m yet to go on a cruise and am always in awe of their size.
January 26th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Nice and colourful
January 26th, 2024  
