Get Well by briaan
Get Well

My wife Judy is recovering from surgery to remove cancer from her right lung. Judy is resting at home healing well. This is one of the bunch of flowers sent with get well wishes.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "The Disney Wonder".

Grateful for all blessings
27th January 2024

Brian

L. H. ace
Prayers for your wife. You are a kind, loving husband!
January 27th, 2024  
julia ace
All the best for a speedy recovery..
January 27th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Wishing Judy wellness and good health... and a quick recovery. Glad she has you by her side. Beautiful photo of one of her Get Well bouquets.
January 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
wonderful capture of these gorgeous flowers. So good to know that Judy is recovering well xx
January 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful flowers. They will cheer Judy up no end to have them in the house. Hope all goes well. I am sure you are taking great care of her.
January 27th, 2024  
