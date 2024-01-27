Sign up
Previous
Photo 894
Get Well
My wife Judy is recovering from surgery to remove cancer from her right lung. Judy is resting at home healing well. This is one of the bunch of flowers sent with get well wishes.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "The Disney Wonder".
Grateful for all blessings
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
5
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
894
photos
96
followers
123
following
244% complete
View this month »
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
27th January 2024 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
L. H.
ace
Prayers for your wife. You are a kind, loving husband!
January 27th, 2024
julia
ace
All the best for a speedy recovery..
January 27th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
Wishing Judy wellness and good health... and a quick recovery. Glad she has you by her side. Beautiful photo of one of her Get Well bouquets.
January 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of these gorgeous flowers. So good to know that Judy is recovering well xx
January 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful flowers. They will cheer Judy up no end to have them in the house. Hope all goes well. I am sure you are taking great care of her.
January 27th, 2024
