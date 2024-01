Joint

This tree joint was photographed on the 23rd of this month. Tree's fascinate me. Unique in every way. This one is on the 7th floor garden of our apartment building, Dock 5 in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The joint suggest lots of strain.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Get Well". Judy and I appreciate your words of encouragement.

Grateful for all blessings.