Rainbow orange 2 by busylady
Photo 3029

Rainbow orange 2

My orange tulips opened out just in time for today's rainbow picture
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
@busylady
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful capture for your rainbow!
March 14th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Love the little curl of the petals!
March 14th, 2023  
Cathy
Brilliant against that dark background!
March 14th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Beautifully done, great focus!

Ian
March 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful and a lovely addition to your rainbow
March 14th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
March 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautifully captured! How fortunate that it obliged at the right time.
March 14th, 2023  
