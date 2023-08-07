Previous
Evening walk by busylady
Evening walk

We spotted these wildflowers on our after dinner walk today. Clockwise from top left, thistles, teasle, ox-eye daisies and burdock
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely flowers and collage
August 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely collage Judith , what program / app has this layout please very nice .
August 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
burdock as in dandelion and burdock !!! Can you remember dandelion and burdock Judith ? Lovely montage
August 7th, 2023  
