Previous
Photo 3174
Evening walk
We spotted these wildflowers on our after dinner walk today. Clockwise from top left, thistles, teasle, ox-eye daisies and burdock
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3438
photos
132
followers
179
following
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Tags
thistle
,
daisy
,
collage
,
wildflowers
,
burdock
,
teasle
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely flowers and collage
August 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely collage Judith , what program / app has this layout please very nice .
August 7th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
burdock as in dandelion and burdock !!! Can you remember dandelion and burdock Judith ? Lovely montage
August 7th, 2023
