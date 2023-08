Watching you, watching me

I was finishing my book in the garden this afternoon when I noticed the sparrows were enjoying the seed feeder. I sat and waited for them to return after I had collected the camera and was rewarded with a selection of reasonable shots. I know the composition is all over the place, and the feeder needs a good clean, but it's quite unusual for me to sit still long enough to capture the garden birds so I thought I'd risk posting it.