Surveying the Scene by carole_sandford
Surveying the Scene

We have a lot of blackbirds in our garden at the moment, more than usual. This one was surveying the competition from the garden fence before entering the fray of males!
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Phil Sandford ace
Love the natural frame
April 26th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
Obviously planning his strategy.
April 26th, 2020  
