Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 477
Surveying the Scene
We have a lot of blackbirds in our garden at the moment, more than usual. This one was surveying the competition from the garden fence before entering the fray of males!
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1834
photos
143
followers
138
following
130% complete
View this month »
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
Latest from all albums
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
477
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
26th April 2020 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fence
,
garden
,
blackbird
Phil Sandford
ace
Love the natural frame
April 26th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
Obviously planning his strategy.
April 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close