Previous
Next
Squirrel raids Mr McGreggors Garden! by carole_sandford
Photo 479

Squirrel raids Mr McGreggors Garden!

Or at least that is what it seems like, when Phil sees the squirrels in the garden! Haven't seen many lately, but this morning, there he was large as life! I had actually gone into the garden, resplendent in pyjamas & dressing gown, armed with my camera & telephoto lens, as there had been the unmistakable sound of the Red Arrows thundering over head! Though I have since read that other people had seen them this morning, my luck was not in! Heard but not seen! However the fact that I had the telephoto lens attached, meant that I was ablr to capture this sweet tree rat! I know they are often seen as vermin, but I love to watch their antics & think they make sweet subjects!
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pigeons Farm ace
I think he is very cute and am so pleased you had an opportunity to use your telephoto lens, even if it was not for your first intended reason.
April 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise