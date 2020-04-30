Squirrel raids Mr McGreggors Garden!

Or at least that is what it seems like, when Phil sees the squirrels in the garden! Haven't seen many lately, but this morning, there he was large as life! I had actually gone into the garden, resplendent in pyjamas & dressing gown, armed with my camera & telephoto lens, as there had been the unmistakable sound of the Red Arrows thundering over head! Though I have since read that other people had seen them this morning, my luck was not in! Heard but not seen! However the fact that I had the telephoto lens attached, meant that I was ablr to capture this sweet tree rat! I know they are often seen as vermin, but I love to watch their antics & think they make sweet subjects!