Leaning Lamppost by carole_sandford
Leaning Lamppost

This lamppost stands at the top of the steepest part of Steep Hill in Lincoln. Phil & I had a stroll around the cathedral/ castle area the other evening.
By coincidence I actually read something about this lamp today. Apparently in the 80s all the old fashioned lighting was replaced with new old fashioned lighting. This lamppost was straightened. A lady that owned a shop in close proximity to the post complained because she had just bought post cards of the leaning post to sell in her shop & it was now no longer leaning!! It was then made to lean again & still does!
Carole Sandford

FBailey ace
It does look rather precarious, but makes for a v interesting shot
June 10th, 2020  
JackieR ace
What a fun fact
June 10th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is quite a lean!
June 10th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! the power of one lady shopkeeper !! I don't think she would be obeyed in these times !
June 10th, 2020  
