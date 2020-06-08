Leaning Lamppost

This lamppost stands at the top of the steepest part of Steep Hill in Lincoln. Phil & I had a stroll around the cathedral/ castle area the other evening.

By coincidence I actually read something about this lamp today. Apparently in the 80s all the old fashioned lighting was replaced with new old fashioned lighting. This lamppost was straightened. A lady that owned a shop in close proximity to the post complained because she had just bought post cards of the leaning post to sell in her shop & it was now no longer leaning!! It was then made to lean again & still does!