Photo 719
Hellebores in Colour
From last weeks hellebores, which were b&w. This a high key colour version.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2773
photos
175
followers
144
following
6
3
Extras
24th February 2022 1:22pm
high
key
colour
hellebores
Diana
So beautifully processed, they look wonderful.
March 3rd, 2022
moni kozi
I don;t know how you did this (or the b*w) but it is excellent.
March 3rd, 2022
JackieR
Beautiful pointillism
March 3rd, 2022
