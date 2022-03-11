Previous
Flags by carole_sandford
Photo 720

Flags

You can take the man out of the military, but…
You can’t take the military out of the man. So the saying goes. The Union flag usually flies, but it is now accompanied by the Ukrainian National flag, gracing our flag pole in the garden.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Captured the movement of the flags in the wind nicely.
March 11th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent capture of the flags in the wind. Lovely gesture.
March 11th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Great movement!
March 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love this and wish that every country on this planet follows!
March 11th, 2022  
