Photo 720
Flags
You can take the man out of the military, but…
You can’t take the military out of the man. So the saying goes. The Union flag usually flies, but it is now accompanied by the Ukrainian National flag, gracing our flag pole in the garden.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
JackieR
ace
Captured the movement of the flags in the wind nicely.
March 11th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent capture of the flags in the wind. Lovely gesture.
March 11th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Great movement!
March 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love this and wish that every country on this planet follows!
March 11th, 2022
