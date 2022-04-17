Sign up
Photo 746
Roofs chimneys turrets & towers
Another from our visit to the castle last week. I liked all the roofs, towers, turrets & chimneys in this composition.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
204% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
castle
roofs
towers
lincoln
chimneys
turrets
Diana
ace
They do look amazing, great shot of this fabulous architecture and stonework.
April 17th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Oh I love this rooftop shot!
April 17th, 2022
