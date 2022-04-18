Sign up
Photo 747
Lincoln Cathedral cloisters 1
Cloisters looking across the quadrangle.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
cathedral
lincoln
cloisters
quadrangle
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice capture of the cloisters
April 18th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture of architectural details, lines, great composition
April 18th, 2022
JackieR
ace
wouold make a fab diptych with your other one!
April 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
