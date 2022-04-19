Previous
Communicating with a higher plane? by carole_sandford
Photo 748

Communicating with a higher plane?

Technology gets everywhere! Whilst we were locating the imp in the cathedral yesterday, this chap was sat, possibly waiting until it was time for a service to start.
19th April 2022

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

JackieR
Bet he was doing Squordle?! Great candid
April 19th, 2022  
Shutterbug
Somehow feels anachronistic. Love the candid shot.
April 19th, 2022  
Phil Sandford
Think this is brilliant. Why would a man of the cloth not have technology. Wonder what he was reading?
April 19th, 2022  
Cathy
Now that the Bible is online, we can only guess what he was doing. Or maybe someone messaged him with a prayer request. ???
April 19th, 2022  
