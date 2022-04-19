Sign up
Photo 748
Communicating with a higher plane?
Technology gets everywhere! Whilst we were locating the imp in the cathedral yesterday, this chap was sat, possibly waiting until it was time for a service to start.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2850
photos
175
followers
148
following
Tags
cathedral
,
canon
,
lincoln
,
clergy
JackieR
ace
Bet he was doing Squordle?! Great candid
April 19th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Somehow feels anachronistic. Love the candid shot.
April 19th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Think this is brilliant. Why would a man of the cloth not have technology. Wonder what he was reading?
April 19th, 2022
Cathy
Now that the Bible is online, we can only guess what he was doing. Or maybe someone messaged him with a prayer request. ???
April 19th, 2022
