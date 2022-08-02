Previous
Next
It’s raining, it’s pouring…., by carole_sandford
Photo 804

It’s raining, it’s pouring….,

So we had a bit of this this morning! Just had to record it! Proper rain!
Just look at the colour of our front lawn!
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Lawn desperately needs it (and my water butts have been 100% replenished)
August 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise