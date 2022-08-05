Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 805
Don’t be Fooled
Quite ominous looking clouds, but they didn’t produce any rain!
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3018
photos
172
followers
147
following
220% complete
View this month »
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
Latest from all albums
37
2172
2173
804
2174
2175
2176
805
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
clouds
,
ominous
,
countryside
,
lanes
Susan Wakely
ace
Great leading line of the road. The clouds do look troublesome.
August 5th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such thunderous sky ,Great pov with all the leading lines taking you to the distance . So disappointing when the clouds pass by and no rain when we we need it so much . Fav
August 5th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
So frustrating, isn't it? We have had no rain for well over a month and none forecast in the next fortnight. These clouds are all sound and fury and signifying nothing as the Bard would say! Nice shot though 😁
August 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close