Previous
Next
Don’t be Fooled by carole_sandford
Photo 805

Don’t be Fooled

Quite ominous looking clouds, but they didn’t produce any rain!
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great leading line of the road. The clouds do look troublesome.
August 5th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such thunderous sky ,Great pov with all the leading lines taking you to the distance . So disappointing when the clouds pass by and no rain when we we need it so much . Fav
August 5th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
So frustrating, isn't it? We have had no rain for well over a month and none forecast in the next fortnight. These clouds are all sound and fury and signifying nothing as the Bard would say! Nice shot though 😁
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise