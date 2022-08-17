Sign up
Photo 812
To infinity & Beyond!
Leah with that famous Space Ranger - Mr Buzz Lightyear! I believe there is a new film out, so there were quite a few promotional posters.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
film
,
space
,
buzz
,
leah
,
ranger
,
lightyear
Jacqueline
ace
Very nice shot!
August 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
A great fun shot! How wonderful that you get to spend so much time together. I envy you.
August 17th, 2022
Milanie
ace
She's is certainly growing and still has that lovely smile
August 17th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot with her lovely mischievous smile !
August 17th, 2022
