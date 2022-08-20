Sign up
Photo 813
Stepping Stones
Lucy & Leah looking at the fish.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
japanese
,
garden
,
granddaughters
Casablanca
Did anyone get wet??
August 20th, 2022
Carole Sandford
@casablanca
amazingly, no!
August 20th, 2022
Joan Robillard
Lovely capture
August 20th, 2022
