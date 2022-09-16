Previous
Next
Green Park by carole_sandford
Photo 829

Green Park

Another from Green Park - just a view of the people looking at the floral tributes in the sunshine yesterday.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Haven't they been lucky with the weather !
September 16th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Have you been Carole? Oh I do envy you if you have! Nothing like actually being there! Every time I watch the lying in state I think I should have got organised at the very start!
September 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
@happypat we went to London yesterday Pat. We made a conscious decision not to go to Westminster Hall, as just going for the day, we wouldn’t have had enough time to queue. But amazing to actually be amongst the atmosphere & the flowers are just such a wonderful sight ( and smell)!
September 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Thank goodness for the lovely weather.
September 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise