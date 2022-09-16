Sign up
Photo 829
Green Park
Another from Green Park - just a view of the people looking at the floral tributes in the sunshine yesterday.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
4
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Haven't they been lucky with the weather !
September 16th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Have you been Carole? Oh I do envy you if you have! Nothing like actually being there! Every time I watch the lying in state I think I should have got organised at the very start!
September 16th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
@happypat
we went to London yesterday Pat. We made a conscious decision not to go to Westminster Hall, as just going for the day, we wouldn’t have had enough time to queue. But amazing to actually be amongst the atmosphere & the flowers are just such a wonderful sight ( and smell)!
September 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Thank goodness for the lovely weather.
September 16th, 2022
