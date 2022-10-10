Sign up
Photo 836
Swan Family
This is an image from yesterday. We went to a Mere, looking for wading birds & maybe even a Kingfisher (the later did not appear!) This mum, dad & teenager were happily meandering along this tributary.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
9th October 2022 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
water
,
river
,
swans
,
lincoln
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture,
October 10th, 2022
