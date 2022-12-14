Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 865
The Bright Lights of Lincoln 2
This sculpture, by Stephen Broadbent ( no relation to the actor) has been in place since 2002, and is called Empowerment. I liked the reflection in the river. This was taken from the bridge that dates back to the 1100s.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3215
photos
167
followers
140
following
236% complete
View this month »
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
Latest from all albums
2303
863
2304
864
2305
2306
2307
865
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th December 2022 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
sculpture
,
on
,
empowerment
Milanie
ace
Love the evening light and that sculpture
December 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close