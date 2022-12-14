Previous
The Bright Lights of Lincoln 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 865

The Bright Lights of Lincoln 2

This sculpture, by Stephen Broadbent ( no relation to the actor) has been in place since 2002, and is called Empowerment. I liked the reflection in the river. This was taken from the bridge that dates back to the 1100s.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Carole Sandford

Milanie ace
Love the evening light and that sculpture
December 14th, 2022  
